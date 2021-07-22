No confirmation of Delta variant in Jamaica - Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Heath and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has dismissed reports circulating on social media platform, WhatsApp, which suggest that the deadly Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

"There is NO CONFIRMATION of the Delta Variant being in Jamaica as per the WhatsApp broadcast being shared," Tufton tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

He added: "I however, encourage everyone to assume it is here and protect themselves accordingly!"

Samples sent by Jamaican heath officials for testing have so far not detected the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus globally.

Jamaicans have been on edge since news broke earlier this week that COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

On Tuesday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to triple digits for the first time in months, with 122 confirmed cases of the virus.

For Wednesday, 138 new cases were recorded, representing a further increase.

The continued reopening of the country's entertainment sector hangs in the balance, as Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Parliament on Wednesday that the Government may be forced to re-impose stricter COVID-19 measures ahead of August 10.

He cited the rise in cases of coronavirus as a reason for the possible reintroduction of the virus containment measures.