No criminal action against cops in alleged trimming of Rasta teen, DPP rules

Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn has ruled that no criminal action should be taken against a policewoman accused of cutting the hair of Rastafarian woman Nzinga King.

The ruling was one of several recommendations handed over to the Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) on Wednesday.

The police corporal had been accused of cutting the hair of the 19-year-old Lionel Town, Clarendon resident after she was taken into custody. King was detained by cops following an incident at the May Pen taxi park. She was later charged.



The DPP also recommended that no criminal action should be taken against a policeman against who an allegation of assault was made by King. The policeman is also the arresting officer.



“That the ODPP's recommendations in paragraphs 1 and 2 do not preclude Ms King from pursuing civil remedies in relation to her complaint. The civil standard of proof is on a balance of probabilities which is lower than the criminal standard, this being proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the ruling said.



It continued: “No recommendation is made in respect of a possible investigation regarding Ms King for the offence of Creating Public Mischief. We are aware that the police authorities have primacy of decision-making regarding any investigation and the laying of charges. It is a matter entirely for them if they believe there is a sufficient basis to pursue an investigation against Ms King. They may choose to do so or they may decline.”



The DPP says she concurs with INDECOM that there should be a departmental inquiry into any possibly observed administrative breaches pertaining to any failure by the police to make the relevant records that they were obliged so to do at the material time that Ms King was detained at Four Paths Police Station.



“We also concur with INDECOM that Ms Nzinga King should be afforded professional counselling. We strongly recommend this course be pursued by her family and any competent authority,” she ruled.

It is alleged that about 4 pm on June 29 last year, King had an altercation with cops who were trying to arrest a man who was seated alongside her in a taxi.



Following the incident, King was charged with misconduct and failing to wear a mask in public.