No fatalities in Clarendon crash involving ambulance

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The May Pen Fire Brigade is reporting that there were no fatalities in a collision today involving an ambulance and a motor truck.

According to reports from the fire brigade, the Toyota Hiace ambulance collided with the truck while travelling along the Bustamante Highway in the parish. The ambulance was en route to the May Pen Hospital with a COVID-19 patient.

All individuals involved, including the patient, a nurse, a porter and the drivers of the ambulance and truck were taken to the May Pen Hospital where they are being treated. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Details surrounding how the accident unfolded are sketchy as the police are still conducting investigations.

Speaking on the incident during his virtual COVID Conversation on Thursday, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton expressed sadness at the unfortunate incident while wishing all those involved a "speedy recovery".