No game bird hunting on no-movement day on Sunday, NEPA says

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says that there will be no game bird hunting on Sundays designated no-movement days.

The agency made the disclosure on its Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

"Due to new curfew restrictions, there will be no permitted game bird hunting across the island on Sundays designated no-movement days under the relevant Disaster Risk Management Order," NEPA said in a flyer posted to its page.

In light of this, the season's hunting sessions will be from sunrise to 9:00am and 2:30 pm to sunset on Saturdays only.

The 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season will open on Saturday, August 21, and close on Sunday, September 26, a previous release from NEPA said.

Only the following game birds are to be hunted during the season:

· Zenaida Dove/Pea Dove

· White-winged Dove

· White-crowned Pigeon/Baldpate

· Mourning Dove/ Long-tailed Pea Dove

The overall bag limit per hunting session is 20 birds, with no more than 15 being White-crowned Pigeons.

The changes to the Game Bird Hunting Season followed yesterday's announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of seven-no movement days as part of the new measures to fight the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The no-movement days announced by the prime minister are Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.