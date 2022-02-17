No injuries following discharge of firearm on UWI campus

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, has stated that no one was physically injured after a licensed firearm was discharged on the campus on Tuesday, February 15.

The release stated that the incident took place about 6:55 pm and the Mona Police and the Campus Police were quickly alerted and the situation defused.

“An investigation was launched into the incident. We intend to share an update with the public as soon as we receive a report from the police. As we continue to work together to keep our Campus community safe, we urge all members and visitors to continue to monitor their environment and report any suspicious activities to any member of the Campus Security team,” The UWI said.