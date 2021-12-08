No link between Red Hills gas station shootings — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators have not found a link between last Wednesday's shooting death of a man at a gas station at the foot of Red Hills, and a double murder that occurred at the same gas station the previous week.

On November 23, Anthony ‘Biggs’ Smith, 20, from Phase 2, Braeton, St Catherine, and Odaine ‘Puttie’ Parks, were shot dead as they waited in a car at the gas station. Then last Wednesday, Collin Jones, 33, of Lorna Avenue, Meadowbrook, St Andrew, was killed on the same compound.



Superintendent Derrick Champagnie, crime officer for the Area 5 police, told OBSERVER ONLINE that even though it is purported on the street that the killings are related, the police cannot confirm that there is any link between the two incidents.



“As of right now we don’t have any evidence to say that the killings are connected,” Champagnie said. “People are saying that they are linked, but we have not found any such evidence as yet.”



He said the police are, however, still conducting further investigations into both shootings and are following some leads, intending to make a breakthrough soon.



Police reported that about 12:15 pm, Smith and Parks were in a Subaru Impreza motor car when a car stopped in front of them and a man alighted with a gun. The gunman opened fire on both men, hitting them several times. He then went back into the car which sped off.



The police were alerted and the injured men were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.



Police said about 3:30 pm, Jones was conversing with a female when he was pounced upon by two armed men. They opened fire hitting him in the chest. He was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital by a police team; however, he died while undergoing medical treatment.

