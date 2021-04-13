Holness tightens weekend curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced modified curfew hours for the next three weeks.

Speaking in Parliament today, the prime minister said the last three weekend lockdowns have been successful in slowing down the spread of the virus but said the test positivity rate and hospitalisations remain high.

As a result, Holness said the weekend curfews will continue with modified times.

As of Saturday, the lockdown will begin at 4:00 pm and end 5:00 am the next day. On Sundays, the curfew will begin at 2:00 pm and end 5:00 am the next day.

Holness said the half-day closing on Friday will not continue.

During the week, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm and end 5:00 am the next morning.

The prime minister said all other measures remain largely unchanged until May 4.

He announced, however, that the existing protocols, including the requirement for all travellers to present negative test three days pre arrival as well as the 14 day quarantine for all travellers, including those who test negative and those vaccinated, remain.

Holness said the UK travel ban will continue until April 30, 2021 when it will expire and is not expected to be renewed.

He added that the South America, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentina and Paraguay travel ban has been extended until May.