No more quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Barbados

No more quarantine for vaccinated travellers to BarbadosThursday, October 21, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Fully vaccinated travellers to Barbados with a valid negative pre-flight COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be required to be tested or be in quarantine on arrival in the island.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, has announced that effective Sunday, October 24, travellers meeting these requirements will therefore be allowed to leave the port of entry with no restrictions.
However, the Health Ministry said the Chief Medical Officer reserves the right to request COVID-19 testing of any traveller and to quarantine them if required.
Currently, vaccinated travellers are required to be tested on arrival, either at the airport or at an approved hotel. They are free to move around the country after receiving a negative result which should be in 24 to 48 hours.
Unvaccinated travellers must arrive with a negative test and are then tested five days after arrival.
