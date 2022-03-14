No motive in Riverton City shooting – police

No motive in Riverton City shooting – policeMonday, March 14, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Police say they are yet to establish a motive in Sunday's shooting of a man in Riverton City, St Andrew.
The injured man, who is a 55-year-old pig farmer, was attacked at home in broad daylight.
The St Andrew South police say they are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.
Police reported that about 8:45 am, the man was sitting in front of his home when he was attacked by a lone man on foot armed with a firearm, who opened fire hitting him on his upper body.
He ran into his yard and collapsed. Police said the gunman made good his escape in the area.
Lawmen were summoned to the scene. They assisted the injured man to a hospital, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition. The police said six spent shells were found at the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy