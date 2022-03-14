No motive in Riverton City shooting – police

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Police say they are yet to establish a motive in Sunday's shooting of a man in Riverton City, St Andrew.

The injured man, who is a 55-year-old pig farmer, was attacked at home in broad daylight.



The St Andrew South police say they are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.



Police reported that about 8:45 am, the man was sitting in front of his home when he was attacked by a lone man on foot armed with a firearm, who opened fire hitting him on his upper body.



He ran into his yard and collapsed. Police said the gunman made good his escape in the area.



Lawmen were summoned to the scene. They assisted the injured man to a hospital, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition. The police said six spent shells were found at the scene.

