No motive yet for Clarendon double murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Detectives in Clarendon are still trying to establish a motive for the murder of a woman and her child's father in the Effortville community between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Camille Ellis of Effortville and Fernando Morris, a resident of a Gregory Park address in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 9:20 pm Saturday, Ellis was at home when his door was kicked in, and was shot several times.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

At 9:00 am, Morris, who is one of her children's fathers, was also shot and killed when he went to pick up his child at the house.

Investigations are ongoing.