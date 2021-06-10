No motive yet for Salt Spring murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives for the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) probing the shooting death of Tirou DaCosta of a Salt Spring address on Tuesday, are yet to determine a motive for the killing.

According to reports, DaCosta, a steel worker of Angie Lane in that inner-city community, was at home about 5:00 pm when he was attacked and shot multiple times by men carrying rifles and handguns.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.