No movement on Ochi streets

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police in this resort town, this afternoon, carried out a spot-check on the highway outside their station, stopping virtually all approaching vehicles.

One of their main aims was to find out whether motorists are breaching the no-movement protocols aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At least one motorist was found to be in breach, but most of those stopped were able to prove that they are essential workers and so are exempt from prosecution.

The other streets throughout the usually busy town have been almost deserted.

This latest round of no-movement days ends on Wednesday morning.

Horace Mills