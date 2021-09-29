No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics

No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing OlympicsWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP)— Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.
The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.
All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.
The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.
Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.
All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.
The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.
