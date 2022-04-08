No party permits for six violence-plagued areas in Manchester

No party permits for six violence-plagued areas in ManchesterFriday, April 08, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester Police will not grant entertainment permits to six communities in the parish as part of efforts to fight crime and keep communities safe.
Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Lloyd Darby says restrictions have been imposed on entertainment events in Comfort, Broadleaf, Heartease, Greenvale, Newhall and May Day.
“Because of our assessment of the crime situation, we will not be accepting applications for those areas,” he said.
Darby told business leaders at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce's town hall meeting at the Manchester Golf Club on Thursday that there have been scores of applications for entertainment events.
The entertainment sector was reopened last month following the lifting of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
READ: DRMA measures end Friday, March 18 after two years - Holness
Darby is encouraging citizens to call the police if they are being disturbed by breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.
“A lot of the time it is when you call the police that we have knowledge of illegal events,” he said.
Kasey Williams
