No permission granted for any football tournament, says JFF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has "categorically and publicly" disassociated itself from any youth or adult football tournament which is being played in the island at this time.

In a statement today, the JFF said no permission has been given for any tournament. It noted that all players, coaches and other individuals associated with any tournament do so illegally under the Disaster Risk Management Act of Jamaica.

The JFF is therefore mandating all concerned with any tournament, youth or adult, to cease and desist all activities.

"Anybody found to be involved in any new activity will face the full force of the laws of the federation and will be reported to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management for their attention," the JFF said.