No permits for entertainment events over next three weeks — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — No permits will be granted for entertainment events over the next three weeks, as the Government moves to contain the current spike in coronavirus (COVID) cases.

From August 11 to August 31, no small or large events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties and round robins will be permitted.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement during a digital press conference on Monday, where he outlined the revised coronavirus (COVID-19) containment measures.

He stressed that the new measures will be strictly enforced, and warned that the police will close down any event that is being held illegally.

During this period, nightclubs and certain places of amusement are to be closed.

In addition, gyms, restaurants, zoos, parks, and bars are to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent of capacity.

Capacity is determined by using the physical distance rule of one person to every 40 square feet of useable space for the area.

Holness added that no more than 50 people will be permitted to physically attend a wedding and for annual and extraordinary general meetings of entities, the maximum number of people permitted to attend physically is 50.

In terms of events hosted by public entities such as handover ceremonies, launches, groundbreakings, and opening ceremonies, Holness said that no more than 30 people are permitted to be in physical attendance.

“The limit of 30 persons remains in place for funeral services and burials. This includes mourners as well as clergy and any support personnel. Burials can be done only on Mondays to Fridays during the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the time for conducting burials continues to be limited to 30 minutes,” the Prime Minister said.

Turning to travel protocols, Holness said that these remain the same, where all persons are required to present a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to their travel date.

Additionally, the list of countries from which travel to Jamaica is not allowed remains the same. These are: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister noted, however, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Health & Wellness are working on arrangements to facilitate the entry of university students from Trinidad and Tobago, who are pursuing studies in Jamaica.