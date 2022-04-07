No plans for 100-minute games at World Cup, FIFA says

No plans for 100-minute games at World Cup, FIFA saysThursday, April 07, 2022
|
FIFA responded on Wednesday to speculation that it might change the format of games in the World Cup by insisting the basic length of matches in Qatar would remain 90 minutes.
“Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition,” said the governing body of world football in a terse statement.
The World Cup is slated to take place in November
Several social media pages and blog sites had reported that the governing body of football was considering encouraging referees to play more stoppage time, effectively extending games to 100 minutes, to make up for the amount of time the ball is not in play.
