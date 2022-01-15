No recommendation for specific type of mask, says Tufton

No recommendation for specific type of mask, says TuftonSaturday, January 15, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says he is more focused on getting Jamaicans to wear a mask rather than promoting a specific type of mask, as “a mask of some kind is better than no mask at all”.
The minister made the comment as he responded to questions at a meeting in Manchester on Saturday to address concerns about the COVID-19 crisis.
The concern surrounding the masks that offer the best protection against COVID follows Friday's recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] that the best mask to protect against the virus is a N95 respirator.
Tufton acknowledged that the N95 is better able to protect against the respiratory virus but explained that the mask has to be fitted which can be a complicated process “in terms of determining how it is worn and size and all of that”.
“I would prefer to say that a mask of some kind is better than no mask at all. I want to keep the messaging basic to get the population to recognise the importance of covering up to protect from droplets that are out in the air [airborne], if through close interaction, that's what the mask is intended to do”.
“The handling of the mask is also another basic fundamental message I think we need to promote, even before we get into types of masks which is to ensure that you put it on and take it off correctly…” Tufton added.
