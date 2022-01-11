No resolution but goal setting for 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica— At the start of a new year it is customary for people to make resolutions of what they want to achieve throughout that year. These resolutions tend to focus on different aspects of life whether it is a change in behaviour, personal growth or working on fiscal responsibility.

However, for 2022, some Observer readers have stated that they will not be setting a resolution, though they have some goals that they hope to accomplish by the end of the year.

Zaynna stated that she has not gotten around to making her plans as yet, but usually creates a time frame for what she wants to achieve.

“Typically I don't always make resolutions but I try sometimes to just zoom in, look at the things that I want to accomplish for the year, and look at the previous year on things I wanted to accomplish but never did. Then isolate maybe three goals that can be accomplished over three months, six months and then make some plans for them. So far for 2022 I haven't gotten around to that,” she said.

Jermaine on the other hand said that he does not make resolutions as they are usually forgotten.

“No I am not making any New Year's resolutions because after nine days people forget so I am not making something that I can't accomplish. I prefer to just set a goal for the year rather than change an attitude or behaviour and my goal this year is to finish my house.”

Shakielle agreed with Jermaine stating “No I'm not making a resolution because my goals don't start and restart with the calendar year. I already had goals set from before and I am just going to continue working on those.”

Faymoreen said that for 2022 she will not be making a resolution.

“I am not setting any new year's resolutions. If things don't pan out the exact way I plan then I'd beat myself up so let's just say I am focusing on my mental health.”

Debbie-Ann shared that while she did not call it a New Year's resolution, she does have plans for 2022.

“Initially I wasn't looking at it as a New Year's resolution but you could consider it one because I have decided to prioritise saving more. I have even set an amount that I would like to save by the end of the year. I also want to buy a car around my birthday so in the next five months I should be doing that, so I guess I have two resolutions. I don't normally make resolutions because I always feel like within a few months I just drop off and forget about it but this time I am sticking to it because these are things that I think are important.”

Nicholai stated, “I won't be making a New Year's resolution, mainly because I don't think it does much. A main goal for the year requires many smaller objectives to be achieved so I think it's better to just set small goals to work on as we all have a place in life we would want to be at and really every year is a small step toward that goal so I just don't see a point in titling my small goal as a New Year's resolution. My goals for this year are to be more mentally stable and confident, and to start a business.”

Choosing to make a resolution or opting out of it is a personal choice so for 2022 decide what is best for you.