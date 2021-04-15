No serious damage from May Pen Hospital fire

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Work had to be suspended at a section of the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon earlier today after a fire broke out in the administrative building, causing staff to flee in a panic.

The fire, said to have been caused by an overloaded solar charger, was confined to the breaker panels on the upper floor of the building.

Chairman for the Local Board of Health in Clarendon Winston Maragh told OBSERVER ONLINE that no injuries were reported.

“We are happy that the fire was contained in one area and there are no reports of serious damage or injuries to any member of staff. The building was evacuated and, by all accounts, administrative functions were suspended for the rest of the day on advice of the fire department,” he explained.

According to a preliminary report from the fire department, they received a call at 10:48 am and responded with one unit from the May Pen Fire Station.



While other general functions including accidents and emergencies were unaffected, CEO of May Pen Hospital St Andrade Sinclair told OBSERVER ONLINE the outpatient clinic had to be cancelled for the day until further notice. Sinclair added that after he discovered the fire their “customer service manager immediately reacted and relocated the patients to a safe location, provided them with information on what was happening and led them out in an orderly fashion."

He said the building was cleared within five minutes after he issued an evacuation order.





