No spectators allowed at World Cup qualifying match - McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There will be no spectators allowed at the World Cup qualifying match between Jamaica and Canada, scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at the National Stadium.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, stated that no exemptions will be made for the match and reiterated that Sunday remains a no-movement day.

“No spectator, vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be allowed into the stadium,” McKenzie said.

He added that the protocols announced in May for the safe resumption of Club football remain in place.

“The Government cannot facilitate large gatherings for any purpose at this time, as we are still managing the public health crisis imposed by the pandemic. As the Minister responsible for the enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Orders, I wish to advise the public that no exemptions will be granted in respect of the upcoming World Cup qualifying game on October 10,” he added.

McKenzie has called on fans to cheer on the Reggae Boyz remotely.

“The Government is managing the resumption of sport in a phased, orderly manner, consistent with the reduction in the country’s positivity rate. The impact of sport on social well-being and social development is well recognised, and the administration will support all efforts to promote the enjoyment of sport in the safest way possible,” he noted.