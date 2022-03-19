No talks with any entity regarding El Greco says Karl Samuda

No talks with any entity regarding El Greco says Karl SamudaSaturday, March 19, 2022
|
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda says the National Insurance Fund is not in negotiations with any entity relating to El Greco in St James.
El Greco is owned by the National Insurance Fund (NIF).
Samuda, who noted recent reports in the media, said the NIF has not received any proposal or offer in relation to the St James property.
In addition, Samuda said no such proposal or offer has been submitted to the board of Cleveland Resorts, El Greco's parent company.
