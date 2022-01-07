No truth to Guy's claim that the Gov't was limiting testing for COVID-19, Tufton says

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has dismissed claims by his Opposition counterpart, Dr Morais Guy, that there is a limitation on the number of daily COVID-19 tests conducted at Government facilities amid an explosion of coronavirus cases locally.

“I certainly don't know that that is the case. In fact I'm told that that is not the case,” Tufton said Thursday at the weekly Covid Conversation media briefing.

Guy, in a statement on Tuesday, called on Tufton to remove the limit. He shared that he had received information that only 25 test samples were conducted each day at the St Joseph's hospital in St Andrew.

According to Guy, this was the wrong approach and cuts against the convention of testing as many people as possible to eliminate all the potential risk factors.

“There should be an increase in testing, and every person who shows up for testing should be guaranteed a test sample,” he declared.

“The limitation on testing is also counter-intuitive because we are currently experiencing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases from the rise in transmissibility of the current [omicron] variant, and for this reason, we would want to do more testing, not less,” Guy added.

However, Tufton told Thursday's media briefing that the government conducts testing for the coronavirus based on a protocol and a medical assessment that is administered to individuals who visit public facilities.

The health and wellness minister admitted that on any given day several factors could limit testing including a shortage of test kits and personnel.

“I'm not suggesting that maybe at some time you may [not] run out of test kits at a particular location, maybe you would have. But there's no quota on any numbers of tests in any particular location except working hours when places open and close and the number of kits that may be available and the personnel that's there on site and so on,” said Tufton.

“Those are critical variables that go into testing but beyond that there's no quota,” he insisted.