No vaccination blitz in St Thomas and St Catherine tomorrow, SERHA says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says there will be no vaccination blitz in St Thomas and St Catherine tomorrow.

The authority said that individuals with due dates for June 5, 6, 7 and 8 to receive their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, will be contacted with further information.

It said the ministry and the health departments will communicate to these people by way of text messages as well as follow-up calls to the telephone numbers provided upon booking an appointment for the first dose.

Meanwhile, the authority said appointments for first doses are still available for individuals in the priority group which includes Jamaicans 50 years and older, healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and staff members from the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Department of Correctional Services.

Individuals wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they must make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the national vaccination hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).