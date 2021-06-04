No vaccination blitz in St Thomas and St Catherine tomorrow, SERHA says

No vaccination blitz in St Thomas and St Catherine tomorrow, SERHA saysFriday, June 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says there will be no vaccination blitz in St Thomas and St Catherine tomorrow.
The authority said that individuals with due dates for June 5, 6, 7 and 8 to receive their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, will be contacted with further information.
It said the ministry and the health departments will communicate to these people by way of text messages as well as follow-up calls to the telephone numbers provided upon booking an appointment for the first dose.
Meanwhile, the authority said appointments for first doses are still available for individuals in the priority group which includes Jamaicans 50 years and older, healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and staff members from the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Department of Correctional Services.
Individuals wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they must make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the national vaccination hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy