KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says there will be no vaccination blitz this weekend.

The minister was speaking during today’s COVID Conversations.

He said as of Monday, the regular Phase One and Two categories of the population will continue to be vaccinated.

The minister said when the next batch of vaccines arrive later in the month, another national vaccination blitz will be organised.

Some 20,000 doses of Moderna from commercial sources are expected to arrive in Jamaica in another one to two weeks, with another 26,000 doses of AstraZeneca after.