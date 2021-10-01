No vaccination deaths occurred in Jamaica, Health Ministry insists

No vaccination deaths occurred in Jamaica, Health Ministry insistsFriday, October 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) is reporting that while 11 people have died post-vaccination, there have been no deaths due to vaccinations against COVID-19 in Jamaica.
The revelation was made by Director of Family Health Services, at the MOHW, Dr Melody Ennis, at the Ministry's COVID Conversation press conference on Thursday.
Ennis shared that of the 11 deaths, nine were found to be due to other causes, making their vaccination coincidental. The other two deaths have been classified as indeterminate temporal. This means that while they occurred after the individuals were vaccinated, there is no established link to their vaccination.
The Ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19. Up to 1:00 pm today, the island had administered 787,602 doses of vaccines, the Ministry said. Of that number, 507,832 were first doses, 250,579 were second doses and 29,191 were single doses.
There are currently two vaccines available in the country: the two-dose AstraZeneca and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
