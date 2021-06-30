'Nonsense': No local gov't elections anytime soon, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has dismissed the growing speculation that the postponed local government elections will be held soon.

The speculation started shortly after Holness announced the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols on June 22, including shortened curfew hours that are set to take effect on July 1, and the gradual reopening of the entertainment sector.

“There will be no local government elections,” Holness declared Wednesday at the formal opening of the newly-constructed state-of-the-art multi-storey Olympic Gardens police station in his West Central St Andrew constituency.

The prime minister described as “nonsense” reports in the press and various quarters that his Administration had re-crafted the health protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act {DRMA} to accommodate the elections.

But, cognisant of the fact that Jamaica experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases in the run-up to last September's general election, Holness said “There will be no local government elections held until I'm satisfied that Jamaica is on the right trajectory for vaccinations.”

He warned those who he said are “looking for an excuse to go on mobilisation tours and break the DRMA regulations because some of what I'm seeing I'm wondering how it is that the Disaster Risk Management Act which is policed by ODPEM {Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management} is not enforced on those who would seek, under the guise of some false mobilisation, to break the protocols”.

Bigwigs in the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), including its President, Mark Golding and defeated Central Manchester candidate, Senator Peter Bunting, have both publicly indicated their belief that the local polls are imminent and have both publicly called for unity within the party.

Bunting told PNP supporters at a Mandeville divisional conference last week Tuesday, the same day Holness announced the relaxing of the COVID measures, that the easing of the protocols was a sign that the elections could be called soon.

“What I know is that this government don't do anything without it having {a} political objective," Bunting told attendees.

"If they are relaxing the curfew suddenly by two hours every day and four more hours on Sunday... not only are they allowing events, but the government going throw the first one {event} I understand," Bunting added.

"That suggests to me that the prime minister is rolling the wicket; something is not far away," Bunting stated.

The event he referenced was the reggae show that was to have been staged at the Port Royal Cruise Ship Pier on July 1 but has since been cancelled. It was to signal the reopening of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Golding, during a tour of Manchester last Friday, met with councillors and prospective candidates for the local polls.

"People are very, very turned off {by the government}, and are very anxious and frustrated and looking for a change for the better," Golding told supporters.

He added that this was an “environment in which we are looking forward to showing that we are ready to hold responsibility of leading the country again, and we feel that this is a good opportunity to show ourselves as a united party."

The local government elections were postponed by up to a year or until February, 2022 because of the spike in coronavirus cases on the island.