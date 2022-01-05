Noranda constructs reservoir to provide water to wet roads

Noranda constructs reservoir to provide water to wet roadsWednesday, January 05, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague on December 21 commissioned into service the Belle Tierre Reservoir in St Ann, which was constructed by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, at a cost of US$800,000.
The rainwater harvesting facility is situated on Noranda’s mining lands and can hold approximately 17 million gallons of water to be used to wet the roads and address the dust nuisance.
Montague pointed out that surrounding communities that have been complaining for years will now have to contend with less dust due to an increase in road wetting activities by the company that uses about 70,000 gallons of water per day to wet the roads.
“So, it is a major investment by Noranda in response to the cries of community members. There is a submersible pump, the place is well lit and fenced to keep people away,” he added.
The Minister indicated that prior to the reservoir, Noranda trucked water from Discovery Bay that is often a time-consuming and potentially hazardous activity, which impeded the daily lives of Jamaicans.
“The situation also means that for Noranda [Jamaica Bauxite] Partners it will cost them less because they have to be hauling water from Discovery Bay to wet the road and it is a very expensive proposition,” Montague explained.
“Also, there is a road safety issue as these large trucks with water coming up the hill impede normal Jamaicans going about their business as they have to come from Discovery Bay up to Brown’s Town and so even the tour buses going to Nine Miles are impacted,” he added.
For his part, Vice President and Country Manager for Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, Delroy Dell, said the Belle Tierre Reservoir represents an aspiration of the company for more than two decades.
He indicated that being able to respond more effectively to the wetting of the road also ensures compliance with the company’s environmental licence.
“So, I am very pleased and happy that we are able to complete this very important project and put us in a very strong position, that as our mining footprint expand, we are able to manage any additional requirements for dusting,” Dell said.
