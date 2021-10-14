North Eastern St Catherine MP wants more funding for constituency development

KINGSTON, Jamaica — North Eastern St Catherine Member of Parliament, Kerensia Morrison, wants the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increased to allow for more effective support for constituents.

She said that with other MPs, including fellow Government back-benchers from Central Manchester (Rhoda Moy-Crawford) and Hanover Eastern( David Hume Brown), pointing to the fact that the dynamic in each constituency is different, “with this in mind, resources should be tailored based on the needs of each constituency”.

“Not only do I support this view, I push the boundary further, by suggesting to the Minister of Finance that at the soonest possible time, the CDF ought to be increased, so that it can be an effective means by which MPs can support the constituency,” Morrison said.

“The tranche for housing, for example, is $1million per year. One million dollars does not go very far in a constituency with chronic housing needs. In addition, to an increase in CDF, I am also suggesting a Constituency Development Plan that guides the CDF so that the unique needs of each seat can be taken into account,” she added.

Speaking in the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the former Government Senator, who was projected into the NE St Catherine constituency as a last minute replacement for former MP Leslie Campbell, and managed to pull off a convincing victory with a winning margin of over 2,000 votes in the September 3 general elections last year, she recalled a newspaper headline at the time which read, “Morrison gaining no traction in North Eastern St Catherine.”

“However, the people of North East St Catherine voted otherwise, and with a 2,700 win. Madam Speaker, there is a lesson in this: I remember getting a one word caution from the party leader, amid the concerns about whether or not in three months we could have won. That word was, 'focus'. Today, I can say to the administration that amid the sound, fury and uncertainty, 'just focus',” she remarked.

However, said that life in the constituency was “no crystal stairs”.

“It is a challenging seat. In an ideal world, there would be fewer complaints about everything and more compliments about everything. But, as a politician, I can tell you that, if I ever thought I lived in an ideal world, the complaints, the rebuke, the demands, the requests, the needs, the wants have jolted me very quickly to the realities of my political existence,” she said.

“But, I live and function in the real world, which is layered with pain, disappointment, anger, hurt, lack of basic necessities on so many levels. But, a world also layered with kindness, love, laughter, joy, hope and faith. And Madame Speaker, despite its many disenchantments on so many levels, it is still a beautiful world. My little piece of that world is the constituency of North East St Catherine and, in that real world, there are some ugly realities,” she admitted.

