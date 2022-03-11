North Korea may fire big missile to put spy satellite in space

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has tested parts of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in two recent launches, the US and South Korean militaries said, a suggestion it is likely to fire that weapon soon to put a spy satellite into orbit in what would be its most significant provocation in years.

Separately, South Korea's Defense Ministry said it detected signs that North Korea was possibly restoring some of the tunnels at its nuclear testing ground that were detonated in May 2018, weeks ahead of leader Kim Jong Un's first summit with then- President Donald Trump. The ministry didn't say whether it believes the North was restoring the site to resume tests of nuclear explosives.

North Korea's neighbours detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it was testing cameras and other systems to be installed on a spy satellite but didn't disclose what missiles or rockets it used.

After analysing the launches, the US and South Korean militaries concluded they involved an ICBM system under development that North Korea first unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.

“The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Thursday.

South Korea released a similar assessment and said North Korea must immediately stop any act that raises tensions and regional security concerns.

The ICBM in focus is the Hwasong-17, North Korea's biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond. The 25-meter (82-foot) missile, which was shown again at a defense exhibition in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, last year, has yet to be test-launched.

North Korea has already demonstrated the potential to reach the US mainland with flight tests of other ICBMs, the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, in 2017. Some analysts say developing a larger missile could mean the country is trying to arm its long-range weapons with multiple warheads to overcome missile defense systems.

In 2018, North Korea unilaterally suspended long-range and nuclear tests before it entered now-dormant denuclearisation talks with the United States. The talks collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North. Top North Korean officials recently hinted at lifting the 2018 weapons test moratorium.

North Korea's two missile launches were the latest in a string of tests in recent months, an apparent attempt to modernise its arsenal and pressure the Biden administration as nuclear disarmament talks remain stalled.

On Friday, North Korean state media said Kim visited the country's satellite launch facility and ordered officials to modernise and expand it to fire a variety of rockets. Earlier this week, he said that North Korea needs reconnaissance satellites to monitor “the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces.”

Experts say North Korea could launch a spy satellite ahead of a major political anniversary in April — the 110th birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un.

Jung, the analyst, said he thinks the launch will likely come in early May, just before a new South Korean president takes office later that month.

The launch, if carried out, would be North Korea's most serious provocative act since its three ICBM tests in 2017.