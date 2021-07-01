Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world recordThursday, July 01, 2021
|
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-metre hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet.
The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.
“This was just the perfect moment,” Warholm said in an interview posted by World Athletics. “Everybody's talking about this world record that's been standing for many, many years — it's older than me, actually,”
Warholm said he was excited to have broken the record in front of home fans, including family members, at Bislett Stadium.
“I knew I had it in me, but of course it's very special to be able to do it,” he said. “I'm just really happy and really proud. Its a nice moment.”
Warholm's previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy