Norwegian Cruise Line plans Florida sailings, vaccine rule
Monday, June 07, 2021
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced plans to set sail from two Florida ports while requiring guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, despite state legislation banning businesses from asking proof.
The company says it is in talks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' staff and attorneys “to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers.”
On Monday, Norwegian announced sailings from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami.
Carnival Cruise Line, also based in Miami, announced sailings from the Port of Galveston, Texas, with vaccinated guests and was working with Florida officials for a ship to leave from PortMiami.
Royal Caribbean International said Friday that eight of its ships will resume US voyages in July and August with trips leaving Florida, Texas and Washington state ports.
Its passengers are “strongly recommended” to get vaccinated, adding that unvaccinated passengers must be tested for the virus and follow other measures.
Disney Cruise Line said last week that the CDC approved a request to conduct a two-night simulation cruise later this month departing from Port Canaveral.
