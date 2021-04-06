Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport vessel in Jamaica, says Bartlett

Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport vessel in Jamaica, says BartlettTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has revealed that Jamaica has finalised arrangements with global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line, to homeport one of their vessels in Montego Bay, with service set to begin on August 7.
“I am very pleased to announce that Jamaica will be a homeport for Norwegian Cruise Line, which will see the return of cruise tourism to Jamaican waters in August. We look forward to welcoming them back to our shores, and I am confident that this important partnership will aid in our effort to rebuild our tourism sector and boost our economy overall,” Bartlett said.
“While we know there are some concerns about the safety of the cruise industry at this time. We want to assure the public that the cruise lines are adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols. We have also been working tirelessly to develop the necessary policy and strategic frameworks, which will ensure that this will be a safe, seamless and secure experience, which will be mutually beneficial,” he added.
The Norwegian Joy is the vessel, which will be used to transport passengers embarking from Jamaica, and the itineraries will include seven-day packages sailing out of Montego Bay.
“Ultimately, the vessel, which has an occupancy of approximately 3,800, will operate at 50 per cent capacity, in keeping with current COVID-19 protocols in place for the cruise shipping industry. Passengers will also be required to be fully vaccinated and take a test prior to boarding the ship,” Bartlett explained.
With this announcement, Jamaica now joins a number of other Caribbean destinations that will be homeports for leading cruise lines.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Limited is an international cruise company that operates several brands, including the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy