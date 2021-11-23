Not True! Education minister says Reid's compensation package 'nowhere near' $100M

Education Minister Fayval Williams is denying claims that Ruel Reid will receive a $100 million settlement after stepping down as principal of Jamaica College over the weekend, just hours before the expiration of his special leave.

READ: Ruel Reid steps down as JC principal

In an interview on Nationwide Radio on Tuesday morning, Williams denied the exorbitant settlement figure.

“Yes, there was a monetary settlement…at this moment I would not be able to give you that number because we await documentation from the board of JC. What I can say is that it is nowhere near the $100 million that I've seen quoted in the paper,” Williams said.

Reid was granted special leave by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in 2016 to pursue his ministerial duties. The expiration of the leave meant that Reid was contractually obligated to return to work as the principal of JC.

Questioned further as to whether the settlement was closer to a $16 million figure, Williams said: “Probably close to that. Considering that the settlement, where someone has, based on current regulation, based on current Education Act, has a claim on the position. Only in the case of a person dying in the position, retiring, being charged and convicted and given a prison sentence, or a settlement, you could end this situation.”

The embattled former education minister is currently facing fraud charges related to an embezzlement scandal at the Caribbean Maritime University.