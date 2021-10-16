Not True! Golding insists he was not invited to participate in national vaccination programme

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is insisting that he has been excluded from the national vaccination programme.

Golding stuck to that position on Saturday as he addressed the private session of the 83rd Annual Conference of the People's National Party (PNP). He said claims made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that this is not so are untrue.

“I have been calling for the Disaster Risk Management Council to be used as a vehicle for making the major decisions related to the country's management of the Covid-19 crisis. I have been calling for the council to meet, but those calls have gone unanswered. The PM [Prime Minister] wrote to me on the 1st of September saying that he wanted me to be a part of a national vaccination effort and that his office would provide further details; however, those details have not been provided," said Golding as he responded to a social media post by Holness.

“The PM has effectively rolled out this campaign with a national road programme as a JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] campaign, and I and the other opposition MPs [Members of Parliament] have been excluded from that process,” Golding remarked.

He said his participation in the vaccination drive has been limited to the blitz he arranged in his own South St Andrew constituency, and on invitation from the neighboring MP for South West St Andrew, Dr Angela Brown Burke.

The opposition leader indicated that he remains open to participating in the national interest, and reiterated that his party strongly supports vaccination and encourages any citizen who is able, to be inoculated.

The PNP kicked off its 83rd conference at the studios of the Creative Production and Training Centre in Kingston. Delegates were invited to join via Zoom in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. It is the party's first virtual conference in its 83-year history and so far it has been technically smooth with comrades participating actively via the Zoom platform.

Golding and the four vice presidential candidates - Norman Scott, Richard Azan, Ian Hayles and Eugene Kelley were uncontested and duly elected. Acting Chairman Horace Dalley shared opening remarks and set the tone for the conference which is guided by the theme “PNP Strong!”

On Sunday, the private session of the conference will end at 1:00pm with the public session set to get underway at 1:30pm. The session will be aired live on local television and the party's YouTube and Facebook pages @PNPJamaica. The public is invited to participate.