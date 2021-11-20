Not True! Kirk Wright dismisses social media rumours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Television journalist, Kirk Wright, of TVJ, has been released from hospital after he was stabbed during an incident at his home in St Catherine.

In a one-minute video on Saturday, Wright said, "much of what was said on social media" relating to the incident "was just not true".

"Disregard it," he said.

The veteran journalist explained that he drove himself to and from the hospital.

"There was some negative comments, but yuh know that's okay. People say all sorts of things; that I was in ICU, I was in theatre, [and] I did surgery. None of that," he declared.

"I am just doing this to let everyone know that I am out [the hospital]... I am well, but everyone who sends prayers, big up unuh self... Mi ready fi work again," he shared.

He ended his video by reiterating that, "99 per cent of what you heard on social media or saw is just not true."

It was reported that Wright was stabbed during a domestic dispute at his home, but he has not confirmed or denied those reports.

Wright, one of the island's top journalists, has won the Press Association of Jamaica's prestigious Journalist of the Year Award more than once, the latest being in 2020.