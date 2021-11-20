Not True! Kirk Wright dismisses social media rumours

Not True! Kirk Wright dismisses social media rumoursSaturday, November 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Television journalist, Kirk Wright, of TVJ, has been released from hospital after he was stabbed during an incident at his home in St Catherine.
In a one-minute video on Saturday, Wright said, "much of what was said on social media" relating to the incident "was just not true".
"Disregard it," he said.
The veteran journalist explained that he drove himself to and from the hospital.
"There was some negative comments, but yuh know that's okay. People say all sorts of things; that I was in ICU, I was in theatre, [and] I did surgery. None of that," he declared.
"I am just doing this to let everyone know that I am out [the hospital]... I am well, but everyone who sends prayers, big up unuh self... Mi ready fi work again," he shared.
He ended his video by reiterating that, "99 per cent of what you heard on social media or saw is just not true."
It was reported that Wright was stabbed during a domestic dispute at his home, but he has not confirmed or denied those reports.
Wright, one of the island's top journalists, has won the Press Association of Jamaica's prestigious Journalist of the Year Award more than once, the latest being in 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy