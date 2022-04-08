Not true! Cops deny Reggae Boy Jevaughn Watson arrested

Not true! Cops deny Reggae Boy Jevaughn Watson arrestedFriday, April 08, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica – The police are denying that Reggae Boy, Jevaughn Watson, was held with an illegal firearm and arrested.
A video is being circulated on social media, showing a man resembling Watson being taken into police custody in May Pen, Clarendon. The video has a caption suggesting that the footballer was found with an illegal firearm.
But commanding officer for the Clarendon Police Division, Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the video was edited to make it seem Watson was arrested.
“He was searched and released, nothing was found on him,” SSP Miller said.
Even though the video purportedly showed Watson being taken into a police service vehicle, SSP Miller said Watson was never detained.
He said there are people making allegations of corruption, but the fact of the matter is that Watson was not arrested. Efforts to speak to Watson proved futile.
At the start of the video, a man resembling Watson is shown handcuffed and standing behind a motor car with a policeman in front of him. He is then led to a police service vehicle as the camera gets a close-up of him.
The man enters the police unit, and another policeman, with a bag in his hand, closes the door. The video ends shortly after.
