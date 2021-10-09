Notorious Clarendon gangster killed by police

A man listed as one of Clarendon's major violence producers was killed during a confrontation with the police on Friday night.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Oniel Foster, also known as 'Wanga' from the Gully Back community in Canaan Heights in the parish.

An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were reportedly recovered.

According to the police report, at about 10:15 pm, law enforcers acting on intelligence went to a house in the neighbouring Bucks Common community. It is believed that men with guns were staying at the premises.

On entering the house, police were greeted with gunfire. The lawmen returned fire and Foster was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One black Taurus pistol with a loaded magazine was retrieved from his body.

The officers involved were interviewed and their accounts recorded. The firearm that was recovered and those used by the officers were boxed and sealed for forensic analysis.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has opened an investigation into the incident.

Foster was reportedly a top tier member of the Gully Back/Kick out Faction of the Canaan Heights Gang. He is said to have featured in several murders, shootings, robberies and other gang-related offences in the Canaan Heights community.

He was also targeted on several intelligence-led operations for illegal possession of firearms and other gun-related crimes but managed to elude the police.

He was currently out on bail after he was arrested and charged for murder and shooting.

His bail condition was that he should report to the Hunts Bay Police Station and should not be seen in Clarendon.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, especially those who live and work within the Clarendon division are being advised to remain on high alert.

Investigations are ongoing.