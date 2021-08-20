Nugent, Wilson into sprint hurdles final at World Athletics U-20 Championships

Nugent, Wilson into sprint hurdles final at World Athletics U-20 ChampionshipsFriday, August 20, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Pre-championships favourite Ackera Nugent and Oneka Wilson won their respective semi-finals to advance to the final of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Friday.
Nugent, the world record holder in the Under-20 60m hurdles and fourth-ever fastesr in the Under-20 100m hurdles, ran 13.02 seconds (0.3m/s) to win the third of the three semi-final heats, the same time as Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland who won the second semis.
Wilson was equally comfortable in her semi-final, running 13.39 seconds (0.3m/s) ahead of Slovakia's Viktoria Forster who ran 13.59 seconds to take the other automatic spot in the final.
Earlier in the day, Nugent and Wilson had won their first round heats, Nugent clocking 13.35 seconds and Wilson running a personal best 13.36 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
