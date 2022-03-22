'Nuhbody nuh want see William' –Beenie Man
Artiste says Jamaicans would have preferred Harry and MeghanTuesday, March 22, 2022
King of the Dancehall Beenie Man has voiced his opinion on the impending Royal visit of Prince William and Duchess Kate.
The artiste said that Jamaicans 'don't care' about the Royals and would have better appreciated a visit from Harry and Meghan.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, are set to arrive on the island Tuesday amid protests at the British High Commission by scores of Jamaicans who are demanding an apology from the Crown over the slave trade. They are also demanding reparations.
In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Beenie Man, real name Moses Davis, said the British Monarchy has done nothing for the country
“Jamaicans nuh want the queen, me can tell you that. Them nuh like be controlled by nobody. If Harry did deh yah, people would a react different, people would a go meet Harry. But William, nobody nuh want see that,” the artiste said.
He added: “We are just here, controlled by the British, ruled by the British law when you go in the court. It's all about the Queen and the Queen this and the Queen that, but what are they doing for Jamaica? They are not doing anything for us.”
Prince William and Kate are scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday, which is part of a larger trip to the Caribbean region that coincides with the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence and the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had earlier cancelled a visit to a village in Belize following a protest by the local community over the royal family's historical ties to slavery.
