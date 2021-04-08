Nurse gives back to Port Antonio Hospital

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio Hospital on Tuesday received various medical items valued at over J$350,000 from a former nurse at the hospital Joan Harris-Hay.

Harris-Hay’s nieces, Sylvia Afflick and Kerry-Ann Harris, handed over the items to Patrick Campbell, acting CEO Port Antonio Hospital, who was pleased with the donation.

“We are happy for this donation of various equipment to the hospital from a former worker as they will help with the patient care delivery services. We do appreciate the donation,” he said.

Kerry-Ann Harris, speaking on behalf of her aunt, said, “My aunt who now lives in South Carolina in the United States saw the need to assist the Port Antonio Hospital. She is from the parish and used to work here at the hospital and has been gathering these items for some time and trying to help Portlanders and the hospital in their health care delivery”.

Some of the items handed over included nebuliser machines, wheelchairs, walkers, syringes, pampers among others.

Everard Owen