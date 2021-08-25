Nurses sick-out affecting hospitals in southern region

Nurses sick-out affecting hospitals in southern regionWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Healthcare service at four hospitals in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth are at risk of being scaled-down as scores of nurses in the southern region have reportedly called in sick.
The nurses are advocating for several issues to be addressed including that structured measures should be introduced to guarantee care if they contract COVID-19.
Regional technical director at the Southern Regional Health Authority, Michael Bent gave Observer Online a breakdown of the number of nurses that turned up for work on the 7:00 am shift.
- At Mandeville Regional Hospita,l 38 of 91 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.
- At Percy Junior Hospital, 24 of 35 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.
- At May Pen Hospital, 30 of 47 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.
- At the Black River Hospital, 34 of 36 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.
- At Lionel Town Hospital, all 19 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy