Nurses sick-out affecting hospitals in southern region

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Healthcare service at four hospitals in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth are at risk of being scaled-down as scores of nurses in the southern region have reportedly called in sick.



The nurses are advocating for several issues to be addressed including that structured measures should be introduced to guarantee care if they contract COVID-19.



Regional technical director at the Southern Regional Health Authority, Michael Bent gave Observer Online a breakdown of the number of nurses that turned up for work on the 7:00 am shift.

- At Mandeville Regional Hospita,l 38 of 91 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.

- At Percy Junior Hospital, 24 of 35 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.

- At May Pen Hospital, 30 of 47 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.

- At the Black River Hospital, 34 of 36 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.

- At Lionel Town Hospital, all 19 nurses scheduled for the shift turned up.

Kasey Williams