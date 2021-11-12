Nursing Support Workers' Day launched amid increasing demand for practical nurses

Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, director of the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre at the University of the West Indies, says the prevalence of chronic diseases and an increasing population of citizens over 80 years have led to growing demand for practical nurses in Jamaica.



Eldemire-Shearer was a special guest of the Practical Nurses Association's virtual launch of the inaugural Nursing Support Workers' Day in Jamaica on Wednesday, November 10. Nursing Support Workers' Day will be observed on November 23.



"We have a lot of chronic disease and the increasing population of the over 80 also means frailty. Younger people in families migrate, leaving older people at home and COVID-19 has certainly taken its toll on our population," she highlighted.



"Therefore the nursing support worker has become increasingly important. We have all relied on practical nurses from time to time. Practical nurses have played a critical role in this country for over 30 years and have tried to improve their training and standards," she added.



Eldemire-Shearer pointed out that as people get older, they prefer to stay home most times, which creates the need for caregivers including practical nurses.



"The Caribbean, very similar to Africa, believes in keeping their relatives at home. This means in some cases, you are keeping frail older people, older people with chronic disease, with heart attack, diabetes and hypertension at home and you don't want to leave them alone. Therefore you rely on a practical nurse or a community caregiver.



"This launch also speaks to the many family members who have provided this service. The unpaid caregiver is as important in our society. Even some family members have given up their time. I remember a patient I had many years ago and there were three boys and a girl. The brothers paid the sister to stay home because the mother was bed ridden," Eldemire-Shearer said.



She added that if families hire good practical nurses and caregivers, "it is incredible what that can do for somebody with dementia".



She shared that over the past six months, she has been more exposed than ever before to caregivers of children with disabilities, which she expressed she is pleased with.



"They bring them for immunization and you watch them put them on their shoulder and they are hugging these big strapping young men. They have their own issues. They are giving up their time when they could be with family and to know that they are appreciated,” Eldemire-Shearer said.