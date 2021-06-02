Nursing assistant in teen assault case to return to court June 29

Nursing assistant in teen assault case to return to court June 29Wednesday, June 02, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 45-year-old male nursing assistant of the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover who is accused of assaulting a minor at the institution is to return to court on June 29.
The date was set when the case against Damion Bigby, who is accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl, was called up in the Hanover Parish Court today.
The alleged assault of the teenager took place a little over a week ago at the state-run facility. Reports are that the girl, who is reportedly suffering from depression, was admitted on May 19 after attempting suicide.
It is understood that at age ten, a family member allegedly assaulted her, which may have led to her state of depression.
Investigations are currently being carried out by the Hanover branch of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).
Anthony Lewis
