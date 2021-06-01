Nursing assistant charged with sexual assault

HANOVER, Jamaica — A nursing assistant, who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage patient at a medical facility in Hanover, has been charged with indecent assault.

Damion Bigby, 45, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl who was admitted at the facility for treatment on Friday, May 21. The police said the girl first reported the matter to her parents and other workers.

Bigby was arrested on Monday, May 24 and charged a week later.

He is to appear in the Hanover Parish Court tomorrow.