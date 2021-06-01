Nursing assistant charged with sexual assault

Nursing assistant charged with sexual assaultTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — A nursing assistant, who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage patient at a medical facility in Hanover, has been charged with indecent assault.
Damion Bigby, 45, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl who was admitted at the facility for treatment on Friday, May 21. The police said the girl first reported the matter to her parents and other workers.
Bigby was arrested on Monday, May 24 and charged a week later.
He is to appear in the Hanover Parish Court tomorrow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy