ST ANN, Jamaica— Being a nursing assistant, Mary Whilby-Williamson has seen many die of COVID-19, but she didn't have the slightest clue that the disease would have killed her only child.

Her 39-year-old son, Gifton Wray, better known as 'Skool Bwoi', a bar operator and events promoter here in Claremont, died in St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital at 7:03 Wednesday evening.

His mother, who lives in the United States, flew into the island on Saturday to be with him.

It was her second trip to Jamaica in two months. She was here in July for the burial of her brother, Edwin Whilby, who died of cancer.

"I can't tell you how I am feeling right now; I am just numb," she told OBSERVER ONLINE. "I work in the United States as a certified nursing assistant, and I saw so many COVID deaths last year, and it was really nerve-wracking. But I couldn't imagine that COVID would have taken my one child away. One thing I know is that COVID is real."

Fighting to hold back tears, the mother said that Wray, who had hypertension, was diagnosed with COVID-19 two Saturdays ago, August 22.

"He was home-quarantined, and then he got worse and he was hospitalised on Thursday last week," she further explained. He was placed on a ventilator Thursday night.

"I took the first available flight that I could get on Saturday just to be with him," the mother said.

She added that her son – a father of three – touched many lives and was loved.

They had been inseparable throughout the years.

"I feel like it's the end of the world, like my life stops right here," she said. "My son was my life; he was always with me until I migrated to the US. I could depend on him to do everything for me. We were like two peas in a pod, and I don't know what is going to happen as of now."

Up to Tuesday, the number of people who had died of COVID-19 in Jamaica stood at 1,549. Between August 23 and 30, there were seven deaths in St Ann. The island has recorded 68,482 cases of the virus so far, including 4,926 in St Ann. The country has 18,103 active cases of COVID-19.

Horace Mills