Nutrition funds for PATH students will be disbursed on time — Williams

Nutrition funds for PATH students will be disbursed on time — WilliamsFriday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education says every effort is being made to ensure that the budgeted funds for nutritional aid for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) will be disbursed on time.
According to a release, Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, made the announcement as her Ministry prepares for the full resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday, March 7.
“We take this seriously and I personally will pay particular attention to ensure that there is no uncertainty with these budgeted funds that are here for nutrition,” she emphasised.
The Minister was responding to questions at the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in the House of Representatives on March 3. The members are discussing the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure.
Williams noted that the nutrition budget is $6.583 billion.
She said through Nutrition Products Limited, which is in the process of “restarting operations”, 100,000 students are expected to benefit from breakfast, and 18,782 students will receive snacks.
Williams further noted that the Ministry will continue to procure and deliver items to schools to help support the children.
