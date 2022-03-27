Nutritionists are working illegally if not registered, warns health authority

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Regional Dietitian at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Rosalee Brown says it is illegal for persons who are not registered with the Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine to work as nutritionists.

In a release, Brown warned that there may be many Jamaicans who have “basic training, and they are going around saying they are nutritionists.”

“It is illegal [to do so] unless they are licensed with the Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine,” she said.

Brown also outlined the training necessary for eligibility to the profession, and that there are differences between a dietitian and a nutritionist.

“A dietitian is a nutritionist, but a nutritionist is not a dietitian. A dietitian is a professional who is trained at a minimum at the bachelor's [degree] level and then that person will have to complete an internship or a supervised practice programme and must be registered with the Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine,” she said.

“A nutritionist can enter [the profession] using several tracks, so the nutritionist can be one who starts with a Bachelor of Science … and then they would have done the masters [degree] in nutrition. They can also enter by doing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dietetics … [or by] doing a Bachelor of Science Degree in nutrition and dietetics without the internship and then they would do a master's degree,” Brown said.