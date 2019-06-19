O-Wrap: PNP wants answers on J'can fishermen… PPV operators warned… Ja to launch investment map

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Hanna demands answers on Gov't's involvement in US detention of J'can fishermen

Opposition Spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, Lisa Hanna, is demanding that the Government provides a detailed explanation of its role in facilitating the actions of US authorities, which led to the incarceration of five Jamaican fishermen in the US after they were detained in Haitian waters.

2. NWC finds over 460 illegal connections in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

The National Water Commission is reporting that more than 460 illegal water connections were found in Grange Hill, Westmoreland over a two-week period.

3. Teen charged after cops find 9mm pistol

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the seizure of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition on Beeston Street, Kingston yesterday afternoon.

4. PPV operators warned to stop overcharging fares

The Transport Authority (TA) has again issued a warning to operators of Public Passenger Vehicles (PPV) across the island to immediately discontinue the practice of overcharging fares.

5. GK Money Services collecting 'red money'

GraceKennedy (GK) Money Services has launched a coin drive in order to collect as much of the more than J$100 million worth of one, 10 and 25 cent or 'red money', which were demonetised in February last year.

6. Another witness in Manchester MC fraud trial says she encashed cheques valued about $15m

An associate of former deputy superintendent at the Road and Works Department at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Sanja Elliott, testified in court today that she has encashed approximately 41 cheques, amounting to about $15 million, from the local government body for work not done.

7. Attendees at Diaspora conference want more opportunities to participate

Some Jamaicans attending the 8th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference underway at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston this morning expressed displeasure with the proceedings.

8. Firearm, ammo seized in Papine; one man in custody

A man was taken into police custody following the seizure of Ruger 9mm pistol and seven 9mm rounds of ammunition in the Mona Commons area of Papine, St Andrew yesterday.

9. Jamaica to improve transparency of public investment projects with investment map

Jamaica is to launch an investment map aimed at making public investment projects more transparent and, ultimately, more efficient.

10. Jamaica searches for Bolt heir at national championships

The hunt for a successor to Usain Bolt gets under way on Thursday as Jamaica stages its National Championships looking to unearth a new crop of sprinters capable of challenging for major titles.