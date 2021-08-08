OAS to celebrate indigenous peoples of the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Organization of American States (OAS) says it will celebrate the cultural traditions, languages, history and societal contributions of the indigenous peoples of the region during its Fourth Inter-American Week for Indigenous Peoples in the Americas.

Under the theme “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract in the Americas,” the OAS said it will hold several virtual activities, from, August 9 to 13, “designed to highlight the challenges faced by Indigenous peoples, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, stressed that there is a consensus in the international community to create a new social contract adapted to a post-pandemic world.

“We must ensure that this new social contract includes the diverse voices of indigenous peoples throughout the hemisphere,” he said. “Their participation in the design and implementation of new forms of social, economic, political and cultural arrangements must be a priority.”

OAS Assistant Secretary General, Belizean Nestor Mendez, said that this year's commemorations will be held “with the aim of addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by indigenous peoples and the opportunities which exist to reshape our world through the implementation of policies geared towards creating a more just and inclusive society”.

He underscored the importance of observing the annual event, noting that “the voices of the indigenous peoples must be heard, and their needs and concerns clearly reflected in this new social contract”.

The OAS said the activities will include a virtual exhibition by the Art Museum of the Americas (AMA) comprising artwork from the AMA's permanent collection, as well as artwork from member states, showcasing indigenous peoples' life, culture and history.

In addition, the OAS said its Permanent Council will hold a virtual special meeting to commemorate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and the Inter-American Week for Indigenous Peoples.

The session will feature high level authorities from sub-regions of the hemisphere, including Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize; Patricia Velasquez, OAS Goodwill Ambassador for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; and Antonia Urrejola, president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The OAS said its national offices will hold activities in member-states throughout the week, focusing on the preservation of indigenous languages and culture.